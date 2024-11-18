



SpaceX is set to launch ISRO's GSAT-20 (also known as GSAT-N2) communications satellite on November 18, 2024. This marks a significant milestone as it represents the first commercial collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and SpaceX, with the launch taking place from Cape Canaveral, Florida, using a Falcon-9 rocket.





The satellite weighs approximately 4,700 kg, which exceeds the capacity of ISRO's heaviest launch vehicle, the LVM-3, that can carry up to 4,000 kg into geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO). GSAT-20 is designed for a lifespan of 14 years.





It is equipped with a Ka-band high-throughput communications payload and features 32 user beams (including eight narrow spot beams and 24 wide spot beams), enhancing broadband services across India, particularly in remote areas and for in-flight internet services.





The GSAT-20 satellite aims to enhance broadband services and provide in-flight connectivity across India, addressing the growing demand for internet services during flights and in remote areas. Its deployment will significantly improve communication infrastructure in India by supporting a larger subscriber base through efficient frequency reuse.





GSAT-20 is equipped with advanced Ka-band high-throughput communication technology, capable of delivering approximately 48 Gbps of data throughput. It features multiple spot beams, including 32 user beams—8 narrow beams focused on the north-eastern region of India and 24 wide beams covering the rest of the country.





Reasons For Collaboration With SpaceX





ISRO has traditionally relied on European Arianespace rockets for launching heavy satellites. However, due to recent unavailability of Arianespace's operational rockets and geopolitical constraints affecting options from Russia and China, ISRO opted for SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. This decision was also influenced by the need for timely access to launch services and the specific weight requirements of GSAT-20.





The launch of GSAT-20 is expected to significantly enhance India's communication infrastructure. It will provide essential services such as internet connectivity in underserved regions and facilitate in-flight internet services, which have recently been allowed in Indian airspace. This collaboration not only strengthens commercial ties between ISRO and SpaceX but also marks a new chapter in India's growing capabilities in satellite technology and communication services.





The launch of GSAT-20 on SpaceX's Falcon-9 represents a strategic move by ISRO to expand its operational capabilities while leveraging international partnerships to meet its growing satellite deployment needs.







