Dhaka, Islamabad Inch Closer With Historic Sea Link
The recent establishment of a historic sea link between Dhaka and Islamabad marks a significant step in enhancing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan, the first such connection since the independence of Bangladesh in 1971. This development is poised to have substantial implications for regional dynamics, particularly concerning India.
The new maritime route is expected to facilitate trade and travel between Bangladesh and Pakistan, enhancing economic cooperation. This link is seen as a strategic move by both nations to strengthen their ties after decades of strained relations following the Bangladesh Liberation War.
The sea link could lead to increased trade volumes, benefiting both countries economically. It may also attract investments and improve connectivity, which could enhance the overall economic landscape of South Asia. The potential for joint ventures and collaborative projects in various sectors, including textiles and agriculture, is particularly noteworthy.
India views this development with caution. The strengthening of ties between Dhaka and Islamabad could alter the balance of power in the region. Historically, India has maintained a significant influence over Bangladesh, but closer ties with Pakistan might challenge this status quo. Additionally, India has concerns regarding security implications, especially considering ongoing tensions with Pakistan over various issues.
The sea link is part of a broader trend where smaller nations in South Asia seek to assert their independence from larger neighbours by forming alliances. This could lead to a shift in regional alliances and affect India's diplomatic strategies in South Asia.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh continues to grapple with the Rohingya refugee crisis, calling for more support from neighbouring countries like India and China. The lack of sufficient assistance from these nations could further complicate Bangladesh's foreign relations and its ability to manage domestic challenges.
India-Bangladesh Relations
The 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner was appointed to lead the government as "chief advisor" on August 9, days after the end of Ms Hasina's 15 years of iron-fisted rule.
Yunus has assured that Dhaka-Delhi relations should be "very close" despite the recent regime change in the country, asserting that it is in the interest of both countries. "There can be no alternative to this. They need this, we need this. This is essential from any angle, whether it's about economics, security or water," he was quoted as saying by Bengali language daily Prothom Alo in October.
"It will be difficult for us to move along without each other. It is only natural that we have close ties and good relations in every sphere,” he said.
India has urged the interim Bangladesh government to ensure peaceful religious events for the Hindu community in the South Asian country. More than 600 persons, including Hindus, were killed during violent protests in Bangladesh following the ouster of Hasina-led government, according to a UN report.
"Things will be clear to them when they see that the entire world is accepting us, how can they not accept us?" he added.
He said as far as South Asian diplomacy was concerned, his interim government placed high importance on strengthening ties with India and "at the same time, strengthening SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation".
