



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Caribbean marks a significant diplomatic milestone, as he becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Barbados and Guyana in over 56 years. This historic visit is being hailed by leaders in the region, particularly by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who described it as a "historic moment" for CARICOM nations. She emphasized the importance of this summit, noting that it provides a unique opportunity for direct engagement at the highest levels of government between India and the Caribbean nations.





Upon his arrival in Guyana on November 20, 2024, PM Modi received a warm welcome from President Irfaan Ali and other Caribbean leaders, highlighting the strengthening ties between India and these nations. During his stay, he will participate in the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, where discussions will focus on enhancing diplomatic and economic relations. Modi is also set to receive prestigious awards from both Guyana and Barbados: the Order of Excellence from Guyana and the Honorary Order of Freedom from Barbados, bringing his total international honours to 19.





Mottley expressed her excitement about hosting PM Modi, stating that this meeting underscores the robust relationship between India and CARICOM countries. She noted that such high-level interactions are crucial for fostering cooperation on various fronts, including economic integration and cultural exchange.







