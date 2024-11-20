



Guyana and Barbados have announced that they will confer their highest national awards on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to these countries. This recognition comes shortly after similar honors were bestowed upon him by Dominica and Nigeria, bringing his total international accolades to 19.





Guyana's Award: Prime Minister Modi will receive The Order of Excellence, the highest national award from Guyana. This marks a significant moment as it is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years.





Barbados' Award: He will also be honoured with the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados, a prestigious accolade reflecting his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations.





Modi's visit includes a series of engagements, such as addressing a special session of Guyana's parliament and participating in the second India-CARICOM Summit, where he will discuss strategic partnerships with Caribbean leaders. His recent travels included attending the G20 Summit in Brazil before arriving in Guyana, highlighting his active role on the global diplomatic stage.







