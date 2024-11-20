



12 Soldiers Killed in Bannu Suicide Attack: At least twelve security personnel from the Pakistan Army were killed in a suicide attack on a joint check post in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attack occurred late on November 19, 2024, when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the check post, causing significant damage and casualties among the soldiers.





The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the attack was executed by a group of at least six militants, who attempted to breach the post's defences. While the troops successfully thwarted their entry, the ensuing explosion resulted in the deaths of ten soldiers from the security forces and two from the Frontier Constabulary. Additionally, ten other personnel were critically injured.





In response to the attack, security forces engaged in a gun battle with the militants, resulting in the deaths of six attackers.





This incident is part of a troubling trend, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces have seen a significant increase in violence against security forces. Reports indicate a 90% surge in such incidents during the third quarter of 2024.





Following this attack, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a comprehensive military operation aimed at countering terrorism in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. This decision reflects ongoing concerns regarding heightened militant activity and targeted assaults on security forces.





This attack marks the ongoing security challenges faced by Pakistan and highlights the government's commitment to combating terrorism within its borders.







