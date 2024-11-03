



On November 2, 2024, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V K Bhirdi, visited injured police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel who were wounded during a recent encounter with terrorists in Khanyar, Srinagar. This visit was part of his efforts to show support and concern for the injured Jawans following their sacrifices in the line of duty.





During the visit, IGP Bhirdi expressed genuine concern for the recovery of the injured personnel and inquired about their well-being. He acknowledged their vital contributions to maintaining peace and security in the region. The IGP provided words of encouragement and assured the injured officers that they would receive full support throughout their recovery process.





The encounter that led to these injuries involved a prolonged operation where security forces engaged with terrorists, resulting in the death of a commander from the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The operation lasted over eight hours and highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.







