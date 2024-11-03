



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is making significant strides towards establishing the Indian Space Station (Bharatiya Antariksh Station) as a launching point for lunar exploration. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath expressed confidence in this vision, emphasizing that the agency is not only planning to enhance its lunar missions but also aims to develop the necessary infrastructure to support future crewed lunar landings.





ISRO has finalized designs for its upcoming lunar missions, Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5. The Chandrayaan-4 mission, set to launch by 2028, aims to collect lunar samples and return them to Earth, marking a pivotal step in India's lunar exploration efforts. This mission will involve multiple spacecraft modules launched in two phases, showcasing ISRO's capability for complex space operations.





The establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035 is a crucial part of ISRO's long-term strategy. This facility is envisioned as a hub for various space missions, including those aimed at the Moon and beyond. The station will support technologies needed for human spaceflight and facilitate missions that require extensive resources and logistics.





The chairman reiterated that ISRO's ultimate goal includes landing an Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040. This ambitious plan aligns with global trends in space exploration and aims to position India as a key player in future lunar missions.





Concurrently, ISRO is preparing for its first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, expected to launch by the end of 2024. This mission will lay the groundwork for human presence in space and contribute to the experience needed for future lunar landings.





To further prepare for long-duration space missions, ISRO has initiated its first analogue space mission, Hab-1, which simulates life in extra-terrestrial conditions. This mission will provide valuable insights into the challenges astronauts may face during extended stays on the Moon or Mars.





With these developments, ISRO is positioning itself not just as a participant but as a leader in the next era of lunar exploration. The integration of an Indian Space Station into this framework represents a strategic move towards sustainable human presence on the Moon and potentially other celestial bodies.







