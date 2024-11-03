



Israel has escalated its military operations against Hezbollah, achieving significant tactical successes





On October 27, 2024, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced the elimination of three top Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon. The operation included the targeted killing of Ahmed Jafar Maatouk, the commander of Hezbollah's Bint Jbeil area, along with his successor and the group's head of artillery. These individuals were reportedly responsible for numerous attacks against Israeli civilians and military personnel, including launching anti-tank missiles from their positions in southern Lebanon. This strike was part of a broader Israeli campaign that has resulted in the deaths of approximately 70 Hezbollah fighters and targeted over 120 locations linked to the group.





In a separate operation on November 2, 2024, Israeli commandos executed a seaborne raid near Batroun, northern Lebanon, capturing a senior Hezbollah operative identified as Imad Amhaz. He is alleged to have been in charge of Hezbollah's maritime operations. The operation marks a significant deep incursion by Israeli forces into northern Lebanon, which had not been publicly acknowledged before this incident. Following the capture, Amhaz was taken to Israel for interrogation by military intelligence. The Lebanese government has contested Israel's claims, asserting that Amhaz was merely a civilian boat captain and has announced plans to file a complaint with the UN Security Council regarding the incident.





These developments reflect an ongoing and intensifying conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, characterized by increased military engagements and significant casualties on both sides since hostilities escalated in late September 2024.







