



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for export controls to curb the supply of drone components used by Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. He highlighted that Russian drones are being equipped with parts sourced from China, Europe, and the United States. This call for action coincided with the announcement of U.S. sanctions targeting Chinese companies allegedly involved in manufacturing drones for Russia.





The U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on two Chinese companies, Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co. and Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co., for their roles in producing and supplying components for the Russian Garpiya drone series. These drones have been linked to significant attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, resulting in numerous casualties.





In a recent speech to the EU Council, Zelenskyy accused China of actively supporting Russia's military efforts. He presented intelligence indicating that China is still providing assistance to prolong the conflict, urging Western allies to maintain pressure on Moscow through stringent sanctions.





Zelenskyy also reiterated his appeal for long-range weaponry from the U.S. to enable Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian territory, which he believes is essential for achieving a favourable peace settlement.





In reaction to these allegations, Chinese officials have consistently denied supplying military equipment to Russia, asserting that they exercise strict controls over military exports. However, U.S. officials argue that there is clear evidence of Chinese entities directly contributing to Russia's military capabilities.





Zelenskyy's push for export controls reflects a broader strategy to disrupt the supply chains that support Russian military operations. The U.S. sanctions represent a significant escalation in efforts to hold foreign entities accountable for their involvement in equipping Russia's military amid ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.







