



he Indian Navy has recently enhanced its maritime capabilities with the induction of its sixth missile-cum-ammunition barge, designated Landing Ship Ammunition-LSAM 12 (Yard 80). This significant event took place at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on November 23, 2024, presided over by Commodore Abhirup Majumdar, Command Refit Officer of the Western Naval Command.





The LSAM barges are designed to facilitate the transportation, embarkation, and disembarkation of ammunition and other materials to naval platforms. This capability is crucial for operations both at jetties and outer harbours, thereby enhancing the operational readiness of the Navy.





The barges are a product of the "Make in India" initiative, highlighting India's commitment to self-reliance in defence production. They were constructed by SECON Engineering Projects Pvt. Ltd. in Visakhapatnam, following a contract signed in February 2021 for a total of eight such vessels.





Each barge measures approximately 16.5 meters in length and has a full load capacity of 100 tonnes. They are equipped with facilities for firefighting, power generation, and crew accommodation, supporting a crew of seven.





The addition of LSAM 12 is expected to significantly bolster the Indian Navy's logistical capabilities, ensuring efficient operations and readiness in maritime environments. This induction aligns with broader strategic goals to enhance India's defence infrastructure and operational effectiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.





The completion of this project not only strengthens the Navy's operational framework but also reflects India's growing capabilities in indigenous defence manufacturing, contributing to national security and regional stability.







