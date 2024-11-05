



The Indian Army has recently taken a significant step towards self-reliance in defence by inducting 550 indigenously developed 'Asmi' machine pistols into its Northern Command. This initiative aligns with India's broader #AtmanirbharBharat (Self-Reliant India) campaign, aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities in the defence sector.





The 'Asmi' machine pistol was developed by Colonel Prasad Bansod in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Lokesh Machine Limited in Hyderabad. This weapon represents a milestone in India's efforts to produce military equipment domestically, marking the first order for an indigenous small arm since the INSAS rifle.





Specifications





Calibre: 9x19 mm Parabellum Weight: Under 2.4 kg, making it lighter than many international competitors Rate of Fire: Approximately 600 to 800 rounds per minute Magazine Capacity: 33 rounds Effective Firing Range: 100 meters





Design Features: The Asmi features a single unibody receiver made from aerospace-grade aluminium, a side-folding stock, and is compatible with both local and NATO-standard ammunition.





The design incorporates advanced materials and techniques, resulting in a compact and robust weapon ideal for close-quarter combat and specialized military operations. Its lightweight nature and versatility make it suitable for various roles, including vehicle detachments, counter-insurgency operations, and VIP protection.





The induction of the Asmi machine pistol not only enhances the operational capabilities of the Indian Army but also signifies a shift towards greater self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing. By reducing reliance on imported firearms, India aims to bolster its domestic defence industry, which is crucial for national security.





The Asmi's selection over established international firearms like Israel's Uzi and Germany's Heckler & Koch MP5 underscores its competitive edge in terms of performance and cost-effectiveness. Priced under ₹50,000 (approximately $600), it is significantly cheaper than many imported alternatives, making it an economically viable option for the armed forces.





Following its successful induction into the Indian Army, Lokesh Machine Limited has also submitted samples of the Asmi machine pistol for trials by other security forces such as the National Security Guard (NSG) and Assam Rifles. If these trials are successful, it could lead to further orders, reinforcing India's commitment to enhancing its indigenous defence production capabilities.





The induction of the Asmi machine pistol highlights the Indian Army's dedication to achieving self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing. By sourcing advanced weaponry from within the country, the Army underscores its commitment to Atmanirbharta, aiming to boost indigenous production and reduce dependency on foreign imports.







