



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the evolving dynamics of India-China relations following the completion of troop disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), particularly in the sensitive areas of Depsang and Demchok. This disengagement marks a significant step towards normalizing relations that have been strained since the 2020 military standoff.





Jaishankar highlighted that both Indian and Chinese forces have successfully disengaged from critical friction points, allowing for verification patrolling to resume in these areas. He described this progress as a "welcome" development, suggesting it could pave the way for further positive actions in bilateral relations. However, he noted that a substantial number of Chinese troops remain deployed along the LAC, which complicates the situation and underscores the need for careful monitoring of future steps.





While disengagement is a crucial first step, Jaishankar emphasized that the next phase—de-escalation—will require mutual assurance from both sides. He stated that de-escalation would only proceed if India is confident that China is reciprocating with similar troop reductions. This cautious approach reflects a broader understanding that rebuilding trust after years of tension will take time.





Jaishankar also mentioned ongoing discussions following a recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where both leaders agreed to engage their national security advisors and foreign ministers in further talks. This diplomatic engagement is seen as essential to navigating the complexities of their relationship and addressing lingering border issues.





The recent disengagement represents a significant step forward, both nations remain vigilant as they navigate the complexities of their relationship amidst ongoing military presence along the LAC. The focus now shifts to establishing a framework for sustainable peace and cooperation between these two major powers.







