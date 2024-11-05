

The Indian Navy hosted the third edition of Mahasagar, a virtual outreach initiative aimed at fostering collaboration among maritime leaders. This event took place on November 5, 2024, and was led by Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff. The initiative is part of India's broader strategy to enhance security and growth in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), aligning with the government's vision encapsulated in the acronym SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) .





The virtual meeting included heads of navies and maritime agencies from various IOR nations, facilitating discussions on shared maritime challenges and cooperation.





The central theme for this edition was "Collective Maritime Approach towards Countering Common Challenges," emphasizing the importance of regional collaboration to address security issues effectively .

Discussions revolved around enhancing regional capabilities and addressing common threats, reinforcing the need for a unified approach to maritime security .





This initiative underscores India's commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships and ensuring stability in the region through dialogue and cooperation.







