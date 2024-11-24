



India and Japan are actively discussing a reciprocal military supply agreement aimed at enhancing their defence cooperation amid growing regional security concerns. This dialogue took place during a recent meeting between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani on November 22, 2024, in Vientiane, Laos, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus.





The proposed agreement would facilitate Indian warships and aircraft receiving supplies and maintenance support at Japanese military bases, while Japanese forces would have similar access at Indian facilities. This arrangement is intended to improve interoperability between the two nations' armed forces, allowing for more seamless joint operations.





Discussions included the participation of both nations' militaries in various exercises, further solidifying their operational coordination. This includes exploring new areas of cooperation in air defence and other military domains.





Both countries reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation in defence technology and manufacturing. They agreed to enhance collaboration in co-production and co-development efforts, which have been gaining momentum through recent agreements, including one for the joint development of advanced stealth communication equipment for naval applications.





This initiative comes in light of increasing military assertiveness from China in the Indo-Pacific region, prompting India and Japan to bolster their strategic ties. The discussions also reflect a broader trend among regional powers to enhance defense collaboration as a counterbalance to potential threats.





The reciprocal supply agreement builds on a previous framework established in September 2020 that aimed to facilitate logistical support between the armed forces of both nations during humanitarian missions and peacekeeping operations. The operationalization of this framework during exercises has already demonstrated its utility.





These developments signify a deepening partnership between India and Japan, focusing on mutual security interests and collaborative defence capabilities in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.







