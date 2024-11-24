



The next round of review talks for the India-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in goods, specifically the ASEAN India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), is scheduled for February 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia. This announcement was made by the Indian commerce ministry following the conclusion of the fourth round of negotiations earlier this month.





The meeting will take place in February 2025, at Jakarta, Indonesia.





The review aims to enhance trade with the ASEAN region sustainably and address long-standing demands from Indian businesses for a reassessment of the agreement to eliminate trade barriers and misuse of the pact.





The AITIGA Joint Committee comprises eight sub-committees that will negotiate various aspects, including market access, rules of origin, customs procedures, and trade remedies.





ASEAN is a significant trading partner for India, accounting for about 11% of India's global trade. Bilateral trade reached USD 121 billion in 2023-24, showing a growth of 5.2% during the April-October period of this year.





The upcoming meeting represents a critical step in strengthening economic ties between India and ASEAN member countries.



