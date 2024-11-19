



India is set to embark on its first mission to Venus, named Shukrayaan-1, with a launch scheduled for March 29, 2028. This mission follows India's successful Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013 and marks a significant step in the country's interplanetary exploration efforts.





The mission will be launched using the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), which will place the spacecraft into an elliptical parking orbit before it embarks on its journey to Venus.





The spacecraft is expected to take approximately 112 days to reach Venus, arriving on July 19, 2028.





The primary goals of Shukrayaan-1 include:





Atmospheric Composition and Dynamics: Investigate the composition of Venus's atmosphere, including the presence of dust and gases, and study atmospheric processes and dynamics.





Surface and Subsurface Studies: Map the surface topography of Venus in high resolution to analyse geological features, including potential volcanic activity and the planet's resurfacing processes. This includes searching for recent volcanic hotspots and characterizing impact craters.





Ionospheric Research: Examine the ionosphere and its interactions with solar radiation, including the effects of solar wind on Venus's upper atmosphere.





Solar Interaction Studies: Analyse how solar radiation and solar energetic particles interact with Venus's atmosphere, contributing to our understanding of atmospheric loss mechanisms.





Volcanic Activity Investigation: Assess potential ongoing volcanic or seismic activity on Venus, which may provide insights into the planet's geological history.





Technology Demonstration: Test new technologies such as aerobraking techniques and thermal management systems that are crucial for future interplanetary missions.





The mission will utilize a suite of advanced instruments, including synthetic aperture radar, infrared cameras, and various sensors to achieve these objectives, contributing significantly to planetary science and comparative planetology between Earth and its "sister planet," Venus.





The mission will carry 19 payloads, with 16 being developed in India. These instruments will include synthetic aperture radar, infrared cameras, and other sensors designed to gather data on various aspects of Venus's environment. The Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM), scheduled for launch in 2028, will utilise a variety of sophisticated instruments to study Venus's atmosphere. Here are the key instruments designed for this purpose:



Key Instruments For Atmospheric Studies





Instrument Name Purpose VSAR (Venus S-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar) Maps Venus's surface and searches for active volcanism, providing insights into topography and surface properties. VSEAM (Venus Surface Emissivity and Atmospheric Mapper) A hyperspectral spectrometer that studies volcanic hotspots, cloud structure, and water vapor mapping. VTC (Venus Thermal Camera) Maps thermal emissions from Venusian clouds, aiding in understanding atmospheric dynamics and planetary features. VCMC (Venus Cloud Monitoring Camera) Captures atmospheric circulation dynamics and studies wave phenomena and lightning in UV and visible wavelengths. LIVE (Lightning Instrument for Venus) Detects electrical activity in Venus's atmosphere, analysing lightning and plasma emissions. VASP (Venus Atmospheric Spectropolarimeter) Investigates cloud properties and atmospheric composition. SPAV (Solar Occultation Photometry) Measures vertical distribution of aerosols and haze in the mesosphere. NAVA (Narrow Band Oxygen Airglow Detection) Measures airglow emissions to investigate ionospheric dynamics. VETHICA (Venus Thermosphere Ionosphere Composition Analyzer) A quadrupole mass spectrometer studying the altitude-latitude distribution of neutral and ion composition in the thermosphere-ionosphere-exosphere region. VARTISS (Venus Advanced Radar for Topside Ionosphere and Subsurface Sounding) Studies the structure of the Venusian ionosphere and geological stratigraphy using radar sounding techniques.





Shukrayaan-1 will also mark India's first attempt at aero-braking, a technique that uses atmospheric drag to slow down the spacecraft as it approaches Venus. This method will help the orbiter transition from a high elliptical orbit to a lower operational orbit suitable for scientific observations.





The mission has a budget of approximately ₹1,236 crore (about $150 million), reflecting India's commitment to advancing its space exploration capabilities. It involves collaboration with international partners, including contributions from countries like Sweden and France for specific scientific instruments.





This ambitious project not only aims to enhance our understanding of Venus but also positions India among the leading nations in planetary science.







