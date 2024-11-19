



Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) has secured a significant contract worth Rs 226 crore from the Government of West Bengal to design and construct 13 hybrid electric ferries. This agreement was formalized on November 19, 2024, and is part of efforts to enhance water transport on the River Hooghly, which is a crucial part of the Kolkata Metropolitan Area's transportation infrastructure.





The fleet will include six twin-deck ferries with a capacity of 200 passengers each and seven single-deck ferries that can accommodate 100 passengers. The twin-deck ferries are estimated to cost approximately ₹126 crore, while the single-deck ferries are projected at around ₹99 crore. The vessels will feature a catamaran hull design, constructed from aluminium and Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP) for durability and efficiency.





Each ferry will utilize a hybrid electric propulsion system powered by both batteries and diesel generators. This design aims to reduce pollution and provide operational flexibility, allowing operators to switch between power sources as needed.





These ferries are intended for all-weather passenger transport along the River Hooghly, which is part of National Waterway – 1. They will operate between Triveni in the north and Diamond Harbour in the south, enhancing connectivity in the region.





GRSE's is committed to advancing sustainable transportation solutions in West Bengal, aligning with broader goals for environmental responsibility in public transport systems.







