



India has celebrated a significant achievement in military technology with the successful test flight of its first long-range hypersonic missile. Conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on November 16, 2024, from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, this milestone positions India among a select group of nations capable of developing such advanced military technologies.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the test as a "historic moment" for India, emphasizing that it marks the country's entry into an elite group of nations with hypersonic capabilities, which include the United States, Russia, China, and North Korea.





The hypersonic missile is designed to carry various payloads over distances exceeding 1,500 kilometers. This capability enhances India's military readiness and operational flexibility across all branches of its armed forces.





Hypersonic missiles are characterised by their ability to travel at speeds between five and twenty-five times the speed of sound. They are designed to fly at lower altitudes compared to traditional ballistic missiles, making them harder to detect and intercept. This technology allows for rapid response times and mid-flight target changes.





The test flight comes shortly after China showcased its own military advancements at an airshow, highlighting the competitive nature of military technology development in the region. Singh's announcement underlines India's commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





The missile was developed indigenously by various DRDO laboratories and industry partners, showcasing India's growing self-reliance in defence technology.





This successful test not only boosts India's defence posture but also reflects its strategic intent to strengthen its military capabilities in response to regional security challenges.





How Does India's It Compare To Those of The US, Russia, And China









India's recent successful test of a long-range hypersonic missile places it among a select group of nations with this advanced military technology. To understand how India's hypersonic missile compares to those of the United States, Russia, and China, we can analyse several key factors: speed, range, manoeuvrability, and development status.





Country Missile Type Speed Range Key Features India Long-Range Hypersonic Missile > Mach 5 > 1,500 km Developed by DRDO; capable of carrying various payloads; designed for precision strikes. United States Various (e.g., AGM-183A ARRW) Mach 5-6 1,000+ km Focus on both glide vehicles and cruise missiles; integration with existing systems. Russia Avangard Mach 20 > 6,000 km High speed and maneuverability; capable of carrying nuclear warheads; operational since 2019. China DF-ZF (HGV) Mach 5-10 ~2,000 km Advanced glide vehicle technology; designed to evade missile defense systems.





India has recently entered the hypersonic arena with its successful test flight on November 16, 2024. In contrast, Russia and China have already operationalized their hypersonic systems. The U.S. is actively developing various hypersonic technologies but has not yet deployed them at the same scale as Russia and China.







