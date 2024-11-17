



The Indian government is considering a significant infrastructure project involving a tunnel estimated to cost around ₹6,000 Crores to connect Leh with Pangong Lake. This proposed tunnel aims to facilitate easier movement for both travellers and military personnel, enhancing connectivity in the strategically important region of Ladakh.





The tunnel is expected to be between 7 to 8 kilometers long.





This project is part of a broader effort to improve infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, particularly in light of ongoing tensions and military standoffs in the area. The tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity, which is crucial given that the region experiences severe weather conditions that can disrupt travel.





The tunnel will pass through the Kela Pass, known for being one of the highest motorable passes in India, further emphasizing its strategic significance.





This initiative follows recent developments, including China's completion of a bridge over Pangong Lake, which enhances its military logistics in the region. The Indian government’s proposal for this tunnel reflects its commitment to bolstering infrastructure and ensuring rapid troop mobility in response to increasing Chinese military capabilities along the border.





The construction of this tunnel is seen as a vital step towards strengthening India's defence posture while also promoting economic development in Ladakh, which has been increasingly prioritized by the Indian government amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.







