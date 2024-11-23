



Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi recently visited Nepal, where he paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli on November 22, 2024. This meeting took place at the Prime Minister's Office in Singha Durbar during Dwivedi's five-day official visit to the country.





During their discussions, Prime Minister Oli expressed satisfaction with the ongoing tradition of exchanging the honorary rank of General between the Indian and Nepali armies. He emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding ties between the two nations. General Dwivedi, who was conferred the title of Honorary General of the Nepali Army by President Ramchandra Paudel just a day prior, expressed pride in this recognition and assured the Prime Minister of his commitment to enhancing Nepal-India relations.





The meeting was attended by several dignitaries, including the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, and other officials from both countries. General Dwivedi's visit underscores the significance of military and diplomatic relations between India and Nepal.







