



During the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit held in Guyana, a noteworthy flypast of two Dornier 228 aircraft took place, showcasing India's growing defence and diplomatic ties with the Caribbean region. This event, which occurred on November 23, 2024, was attended by leaders from CARICOM member countries, including Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The Dornier 228 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). These versatile planes are designed for various missions such as maritime patrol, surveillance, pollution control, search and rescue, and medical evacuation. They were officially commissioned by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in April 2024 and were delivered earlier this year aboard Boeing C-17 Globemaster military transport planes.





The flypast served as a symbolic highlight of PM Modi's historic visit to Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over 50 years. This visit was part of a broader diplomatic effort to strengthen ties with Caribbean nations, which included discussions on cooperation in various fields during the summit.





The event was captured in visuals shared by India's Ministry of External Affairs, illustrating the impressive manoeuvring of the aircraft as leaders watched from below. The flypast not only demonstrated India's defence capabilities but also emphasized its commitment to enhancing relations with CARICOM countries.





This display of military aviation reflects India's strategic interests in the Caribbean and its ongoing efforts to foster closer partnerships with regional allies.







