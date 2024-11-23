



In Shanghai, workers from the Shanghai Guoli Automotive Leather Decoration Company staged significant protests against planned layoffs, resulting in clashes with police. The unrest began after employees were notified on October 9 about a severance package that offered only three months' minimum wage for voluntary departures, which many deemed insufficient given the circumstances.





Hundreds of workers blocked a major highway as part of their demonstration against the layoffs, expressing their dissatisfaction with the company's severance offer.





The protests escalated into confrontations with law enforcement, highlighting the tensions surrounding labour rights and corporate decisions in China.





Background Context: This protest is part of a broader trend of labour unrest in Shanghai, where companies have been laying off employees amid economic pressures. Workers at Guoli reportedly engaged in "forced collective action" after unsuccessful negotiations with management regarding their severance packages.







