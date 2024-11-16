



The surveillance copters are intended to provide real-time reconnaissance and sustained point surveillance, enabling high-resolution imagery for effective monitoring of adversary movements and activities. This capability is crucial for maintaining operational readiness in volatile regions.





The Copter will be employed in Plain and desert terrain as occurring along Western Borders of India. The helicopter will operate at high altitude (up to 4,500 meters or approx. 15,000 feet)/ mountainous terrain as occurring in India. Surveillance Copter along with accessories should be operational by day and night and in commonly encountered weather conditions in all kind of terrains in the country.





Surveillance Copter should be modular in design, thereby lending itself to future upgrades through simple modifications, not leading to design/ structural change. It should also facilitate integration and installation, without impacting the performance of any system/ sub-system.





The acquisition falls under the Buy (Indian) category, emphasizing the need for a minimum indigenous content of 60% for designs and 50% for other components. This approach aims to boost local manufacturing capabilities in defence.