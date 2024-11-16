Indian Army Issues Request For Information For Surveillance Copter
The Indian Army has issued a Request for Information (RFI) regarding the procurement of 1,000 surveillance copters along with necessary accessories. This initiative is part of an urgent operational requirement to enhance aerial surveillance capabilities, particularly in light of the current security dynamics along the northern borders. However, it is not specifically known from the official RfI of the Indian Army that it has requested information for a helicopter or a quadcopter.
The surveillance copters are intended to provide real-time reconnaissance and sustained point surveillance, enabling high-resolution imagery for effective monitoring of adversary movements and activities. This capability is crucial for maintaining operational readiness in volatile regions.
The Copter will be employed in Plain and desert terrain as occurring along Western Borders of India. The helicopter will operate at high altitude (up to 4,500 meters or approx. 15,000 feet)/ mountainous terrain as occurring in India. Surveillance Copter along with accessories should be operational by day and night and in commonly encountered weather conditions in all kind of terrains in the country.
Surveillance Copter should be modular in design, thereby lending itself to future upgrades through simple modifications, not leading to design/ structural change. It should also facilitate integration and installation, without impacting the performance of any system/ sub-system.
The acquisition falls under the Buy (Indian) category, emphasizing the need for a minimum indigenous content of 60% for designs and 50% for other components. This approach aims to boost local manufacturing capabilities in defence.
The procurement process is structured to ensure rapid delivery, with an expected timeline for the supply of these copters to commence shortly after contract signing.
A warranty period of 24 months will be applicable, ensuring that the supplied copters meet operational standards and can be maintained effectively during their service life.
This move comes as part of a larger strategy by the Indian Army to modernise its capabilities and address logistical challenges in high-altitude areas. The surveillance copters will complement existing aerial assets and are expected to play a vital role in operations across various terrains, particularly during critical periods such as winter stocking and troop logistics.
