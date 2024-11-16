



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the recent disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, emphasizing that he views disengagement as a straightforward step without implications for broader diplomatic relations. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on November 16, 2024, Jaishankar stated, "I see disengagement as disengagement; nothing more, nothing less," highlighting that while the recent disengagement agreement reached on October 21 was significant, it does not signal a reset in India-China relations.





Jaishankar noted that the disengagement process, which has now been completed in the Demchok and Depsang regions, marks a crucial phase in addressing ongoing tensions. He described the current military positioning as "uncomfortably close," necessitating this step to alleviate immediate tensions. The minister acknowledged that while there may be some improvement in bilateral relations following this disengagement, it is premature to conclude that a full normalization of ties is forthcoming.





Following the disengagement, the focus will shift towards de-escalation, which involves reducing troop presence and managing any remaining friction points along the LAC. Jaishankar indicated that discussions would continue at various command levels to ensure effective implementation of patrolling agreements and to prevent future confrontations.







