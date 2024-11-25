



INSV Tarini Embarks on Second Leg of Navika Sagar Parikrama-II: The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini set sail from Fremantle, Australia, on November 24, 2024, marking the beginning of the second leg of its global circumnavigation expedition, Navika Sagar Parikrama-II. This leg will take the vessel to Lyttelton, New Zealand, covering approximately 3,400 nautical miles (about 6,300 kilometers) over an estimated 20 days.





The expedition features a two-woman crew consisting of Lieutenant Commander Dilna K. and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A. The journey was officially launched by Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, on October 2, 2024. This initiative highlights the increasing role of women in maritime exploration and aims to inspire future generations.





During their stop in Fremantle, the crew engaged with local dignitaries and the Indian diaspora, emphasizing gender equality and global maritime cooperation. They were welcomed by various officials, including the Consul General of India in Perth and representatives from the Royal Australian Navy. The crew also underwent essential checks and repairs on the vessel before embarking on the next phase of their journey.





As INSV Tarini navigates towards New Zealand, the crew anticipates encountering diverse weather conditions, including frontal systems and dropping temperatures. Key geographical challenges include rounding Cape Leeuwin and crossing the Great Australian Bight.





This expedition not only showcases naval endurance but also reinforces cultural ties between India and Australia while promoting women's empowerment in traditionally male-dominated fields.







