



The Indian Coast Guard and other agencies have recently achieved a significant milestone in drug enforcement, seizing 5 tonnes of narcotics in the Andaman Sea, following an earlier operation that netted 700 kilograms of methamphetamine off the Gujarat coast. This operation is part of the ongoing efforts under Operation Sagar Manthan, which targets maritime drug trafficking.





On November 15, 2024, a joint operation involving the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Indian Navy, and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) led to the seizure of approximately 700 kg of methamphetamine from a foreign vessel near Porbandar, Gujarat. Eight Iranian nationals were arrested during this operation, which was initiated based on intelligence inputs regarding an unregistered vessel suspected of carrying drugs.





The estimated street value of the seized meth ranges from ₹1,400 crore to ₹3,500 crore (approximately $168 million to $420 million), depending on market conditions.





Following the Gujarat bust, the Indian Coast Guard reported another major success with the seizure of 5 tonnes of narcotics in the Andaman Sea. This operation reflects the ongoing commitment to combat drug trafficking through India's maritime routes. While specific details about the types of narcotics seized in this operation were not disclosed, it underscores an escalation in efforts to disrupt international drug smuggling networks.





Launched earlier this year, Operation Sagar Manthan aims to tackle maritime drug trafficking by enhancing coordination between various law enforcement agencies. Since its inception, approximately 3,400 kg of various narcotics have been seized under this operation, leading to multiple arrests of foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking.





These operations highlight India's proactive stance against drug trafficking and its commitment to ensuring maritime security. The recent seizures represent significant blows to international drug cartels operating in and around Indian waters, showcasing effective inter-agency cooperation and intelligence sharing.







