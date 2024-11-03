



India's highest airfield, located at Nyoma in eastern Ladakh, is nearing operational status as part of a significant infrastructure enhancement aimed at bolstering security along the border with China. This advanced landing ground (ALG) is situated at an altitude of 13,700 feet, approximately 35 kilometers from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and is being upgraded to accommodate various fighter jets, including the MiG-29 and Su-30MKI.





The Nyoma airfield's runway is being expanded to between 9,000 and 10,000 feet, facilitating the operation of all types of defence aircraft. Currently, about 95% of the 3-kilometer-long runway is complete, with full operational capabilities expected by September 2025.





The airfield's location near the LAC enhances India's military readiness and operational capabilities in response to Chinese infrastructure developments along the border. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has previously utilized Nyoma for deploying helicopters and conducting surveillance operations during heightened tensions with China.





To address challenges posed by extreme weather conditions, including temperatures dropping to -40 degrees Celsius, modifications are being made to the engines of fighter jets to ensure they can operate effectively in such environments.





This initiative is part of a larger push by India to strengthen its border infrastructure in response to China's extensive upgrades along the LAC. In recent years, China has enhanced its own airfields and constructed new facilities, prompting India to accelerate its own infrastructure projects. The Nyoma airfield is expected to play a crucial role in supporting military logistics and troop movements in this strategically vital region.





The construction project, spearheaded by women officers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), has involved significant investment—estimated at ₹218 crores—and reflects India's commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities amidst evolving regional dynamics.







