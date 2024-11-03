



Indonesia's newly inaugurated President Prabowo Subianto is being considered as a potential chief guest for India’s Republic Day celebrations in 2025. This speculation arises from ongoing diplomatic engagements between India and Indonesia, particularly following Subianto's recent election victory and subsequent inauguration on October 20, 2024.





Following Subianto's inauguration, there have been significant diplomatic interactions between the two nations. Indian officials, including Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, attended the inauguration and extended an invitation for an "early visit" to the new president.





Upcoming Meetings: Preparations are underway for a meeting between President Subianto and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Brazil later this month. This meeting is expected to discuss various bilateral issues, including defence cooperation.





Inviting Subianto as the chief guest would be a continuation of Indonesia's historical ties with India. Indonesia's first President Sukarno was the inaugural chief guest at India's Republic Day in 1950, underscoring a long-standing relationship between the two nations.





There are also discussions about the possibility of an Indonesian military contingent participating in the Republic Day parade, which would involve around 250 troops and possibly Indonesian aircraft. This military engagement reflects a broader trend of enhancing defence ties between India and Indonesia.





No formal invitation has yet been extended to President Subianto for the Republic Day 2025 celebrations, ongoing diplomatic efforts suggest that he may indeed be a strong candidate for this honour.







