



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a significant milestone with the successful flight test of the Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM), powered by the indigenous Manik engine. This test, conducted on November 12, 2024, off the coast of Odisha, marks a pivotal moment in India's defence capabilities, particularly in enhancing its self-reliance in military technology.





The LRLACM was launched from a mobile articulated launcher and demonstrated all primary mission objectives effectively. The missile is designed for both land and naval deployment and is compatible with the Universal Vertical Launch Module (UVLM), which is also used for the BrahMos missile system. This versatility is crucial for India's strategic military operations, allowing for a flexible response to various threats.





The Manik engine, also known as the Small Turbofan Engine (STFE), is a 400 kg-force thrust class engine developed by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment in collaboration with Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Chennai and Bombay. It has been designed to replace foreign engines previously used in Indian cruise missiles, thereby enhancing indigenous capabilities. The successful integration of this engine into the LRLACM not only validates its performance but also reinforces India's commitment to developing self-sufficient defense technologies.





During the test flight, the LRLACM successfully followed a preprogrammed flight path using waypoint navigation. It executed complex maneuvers at various altitudes and speeds while maintaining a low-altitude sea-skimming flight profile to evade radar detection. The missile's performance was monitored through a network of sensors, including radar and electro-optical tracking systems, ensuring comprehensive tracking throughout its flight.





This successful test is part of India's broader strategy to enhance its military capabilities amid evolving geopolitical challenges. The LRLACM, with its long-range precision strike capabilities, strengthens India's deterrence posture. Furthermore, it aligns with initiatives to establish an Integrated Rocket Force (IRF), which will incorporate a diverse range of conventional cruise and ballistic missiles.





DRDO officials have expressed optimism about future advancements in indigenous cruise missile technology following this successful trial. The development of the Manik engine and its integration into advanced missile systems like the LRLACM signal a significant leap forward for India's defence sector, paving the way for further innovations and potentially larger-scale production of these advanced systems.







