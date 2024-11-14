



The Italian Black Shark torpedo has regained attention as a potential solution for the Indian Navy's urgent need for advanced underwater weaponry. The Indian Navy is looking to procure 48 torpedoes to equip its submarines, particularly the Kalvari-class, which are currently under-equipped due to delays in procurement processes.





Recent developments have been influenced by the lifting of a ban on Leonardo, the parent company of WASS (Whitehead Alenia Sistemi Subacquei), which manufactures the Black Shark torpedo. This change has reopened discussions regarding the supply of these torpedoes to India, which had previously been stalled due to legal issues surrounding another Leonardo affiliate, AgustaWestland.





The Black Shark torpedo is noted for its advanced technology, including improved electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM) and sonar capabilities. It features a brushless motor and an innovative battery system that enhances both speed and endurance compared to older models. The new Black Shark Advanced (BSA) variant is designed to significantly boost the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities.





As the Indian Navy continues to navigate its procurement challenges, the reintroduction of the Black Shark into consideration highlights the ongoing evolution of naval warfare technology and the strategic importance of effective underwater armaments in modern military operations.







