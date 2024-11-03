



A significant defence technology exhibition, East Tech 2024, is set to take place in Kolkata on November 5 and 6, 2024. Organized by the Indian Army's Eastern Command, the event will showcase a wide range of modern defence weapons, technological solutions, vehicles, and tactical gear. This exhibition aims to highlight indigenous innovations and foster collaboration between the Indian Army and the domestic defence manufacturing sector, which includes Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), and academic institutions.





The event will be inaugurated by Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command. Other dignitaries, including Industries Minister Shashi Panja and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, will also attend.





Participants: Hundreds of Indian manufacturers, including numerous start-ups and MSMEs, will display their products alongside international manufacturers. The previous edition in 2022 attracted over 500 participants.





The Objectives is as under:





To promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing in line with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

To enhance the technological knowledge base of attendees through exhibitions and live demonstrations.

To facilitate Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings aimed at streamlining procurement processes for the Indian Army.





The exhibition will feature technical sessions focusing on defence procurement protocols and initiatives supporting MSMEs. This aligns with India's broader vision to transition from being a major arms importer to becoming a hub for indigenous defence production.







