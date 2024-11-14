



Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have reportedly resulted in the elimination of approximately 200 Hezbollah terrorists and the destruction of 140 missile launchers over the past week. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) disclosed these figures on November 14, 2024, indicating that the targeted launchers posed an "immediate threat" to Israel's home front and military operations in southern Lebanon.





Among those killed were senior figures within Hezbollah, including the head of battalion operations and the head of anti-tank weapons in the Radwan Force, which is Hezbollah's elite unit.





The IDF stated that these strikes were part of a broader campaign to dismantle Hezbollah's operational capabilities, particularly in response to increased rocket fire from Lebanon into northern Israel following the October 7 Hamas attacks.





Reports indicate ongoing airstrikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds, including areas in Beirut known for housing military infrastructure concealed beneath civilian buildings. Lebanese media confirmed new strikes in the Dahieh district, a significant Shiite area of Beirut.





The escalation in military actions comes amid heightened tensions following Hamas's assault on Israel, which resulted in significant casualties and hostages. The conflict has led to widespread displacement within northern Israel, with over 68,000 residents affected. The IDF's operations aim to counteract both Hamas and Hezbollah's threats along Israel's borders as part of a comprehensive military strategy.







