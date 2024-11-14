



Sergei Shoigu, the Secretary of Russia's Security Council, attended the Zhuhai Air Show in China, which concluded its trade segment on November 14, 2024. His visit coincided with the international debut of the Russian Su-57 stealth fighter, highlighting the growing military cooperation between Russia and China amid geopolitical tensions.





This year's air show emphasized military technology over commercial aviation, showcasing a variety of defence systems including advanced aircraft, radars, and missile systems. Notable exhibits included China's J-35A stealth fighter and other advanced military hardware.





Shoigu's presence at the air show underscores the strengthening ties between Russia and China, particularly as Russia faces increasing isolation due to its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The two nations have aligned their military strategies and conducted joint exercises to counter Western influence.





The event also featured a Saudi Arabian delegation, marking their first appearance at the air show. This reflects China's expanding global influence and its ability to forge partnerships despite international sanctions against Russia.





Analysts noted that the advancements displayed at the air show signify a comprehensive modernization of China's military capabilities aimed at countering U.S. and allied forces. This includes enhancements to China's Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2AD) strategy, which is designed to deter foreign military interventions in the region.





Shoigu's visit and the air show's focus on military technology illustrate a significant moment in Sino-Russian relations, reinforcing their collaborative efforts in defence amidst a complex international landscape.







