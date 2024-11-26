



ISRO's Mars landing sequence is part of its ambitious Mars Lander Mission (MLM), also known as Mangalyaan-2, which aims to enhance India's capabilities in interplanetary exploration. The mission is set to include advanced technologies such as a supersonic parachute and a sky crane soft landing system to ensure a safe landing on Mars.









Mission Overview

Lander and Deployment: The mission will feature a lander that will touch down on Mars, similar to NASA's approach with its Perseverance rover. Upon landing, the lander will deploy a rover and a drone designed to explore the Martian atmosphere and surface.

Drone Specifications: The rotocopter, inspired by NASA's Ingenuity helicopter, is still in the conceptual phase. It is expected to fly up to 100 meters above the Martian surface and will be equipped with various scientific instruments, including temperature, humidity, pressure, and wind speed sensors. This drone will conduct aerial exploration and gather data on Martian weather patterns through a payload known as the Martian Boundary Layer Explorer (Marble).

Technological Innovations

ISRO plans to utilise advanced technologies for this mission, including:

Sky Crane System: Similar to NASA's methods, ISRO is developing a sky crane system that will allow for precise landing of the rover on Mars. This technology ensures that the rover can land safely in challenging terrains without the need for airbags or ramps.

Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicle: The mission will be launched aboard ISRO's heavy-lift Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3), which is designed to carry heavier payloads into space.





Key Components of The Mars Landing Sequence





Entry Mass: The entry mass of the lander is approximately 1750 kg, which includes all systems required for descent and landing.





Supersonic Parachute: This technology will be employed to slow down the lander during its descent through the Martian atmosphere. The supersonic parachute is designed to deploy at high speeds, allowing for effective deceleration before reaching lower altitudes.





Sky Crane System: Following the parachute deployment, the sky crane will take over for the final descent phase. This system involves a platform that lowers the lander to the Martian surface using cables, allowing for a soft landing while minimizing contact with the ground until the last moment.





Landing Procedure





Atmospheric Entry: The lander will enter the Martian atmosphere at high speed, experiencing extreme conditions that require robust thermal protection.





Deceleration Phase: The supersonic parachute will deploy to significantly reduce speed.





Final Descent: The sky crane will engage to guide the lander to a precise landing site, ensuring stability and safety.





Mission Objectives: The MLM aims not only to land on Mars but also to conduct scientific investigations of its surface and atmosphere, building on the success of previous missions like Mangalyaan-1.





ISRO plans to launch this mission in 2024, with aspirations of furthering its exploration capabilities through potential rover deployment and enhanced scientific payloads. The success of this mission could solidify India's position as a key player in global space exploration efforts, particularly in Mars research.







