



ISRO has unveiled new timelines for several upcoming missions, highlighting India's ambitious plans in space exploration. Here are the key missions and their expected launch dates:





Upcoming ISRO Missions





1. Gaganyaan





Launch Date: 2026





This is India's first manned space mission, aimed at sending astronauts to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The program includes multiple test flights, with Gaganyaan-1 scheduled for December 2024 as an uncrewed test flight, followed by Gaganyaan-2 in early 2025, and the first crewed mission (Gaganyaan-3) anticipated in late 2025.





2. Chandrayaan-4





Launch Date: 2028





This mission will focus on lunar sample return, marking the fourth iteration in India's Chandrayaan program. It involves a complex architecture with multiple modules including a lander and ascender.





3. NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar)





Launch Date: 2025





A joint project between NASA and ISRO, NISAR will be the first dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar satellite designed for Earth observation and remote sensing.





4. Chandrayaan-5





Expected Launch Date: After 2028





Initially known as LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration), this mission will be a collaborative effort with Japan's JAXA, focusing on lunar exploration with a heavier rover than previous missions.





5. Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan)





Launch Date: March 2028





This mission aims to study the atmosphere of Venus, contributing to our understanding of planetary atmospheres and conditions.





6. SPADEX (Space Docking Experiment)





Launch Date: Before December 15, 2024





This twin spacecraft mission will test technologies related to orbital rendezvous and docking, which are critical for future human spaceflight missions.





ISRO Chairman S Somanath emphasized the organization's aim to increase India's contribution to the global space economy from 2% to at least 10% over the next decade. He highlighted the importance of private sector participation in achieving these goals and fostering a vibrant space ecosystem in India.







