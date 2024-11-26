Gaganyaan, Shukrayaan, Chandrayaan-4, And Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS): Here Are The Mission Timelines
ISRO has unveiled new timelines for several upcoming missions, highlighting India's ambitious plans in space exploration. Here are the key missions and their expected launch dates:
Upcoming ISRO Missions
1. Gaganyaan
Launch Date: 2026
This is India's first manned space mission, aimed at sending astronauts to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The program includes multiple test flights, with Gaganyaan-1 scheduled for December 2024 as an uncrewed test flight, followed by Gaganyaan-2 in early 2025, and the first crewed mission (Gaganyaan-3) anticipated in late 2025.
2. Chandrayaan-4
Launch Date: 2028
This mission will focus on lunar sample return, marking the fourth iteration in India's Chandrayaan program. It involves a complex architecture with multiple modules including a lander and ascender.
3. NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar)
Launch Date: 2025
A joint project between NASA and ISRO, NISAR will be the first dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar satellite designed for Earth observation and remote sensing.
4. Chandrayaan-5
Expected Launch Date: After 2028
Initially known as LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration), this mission will be a collaborative effort with Japan's JAXA, focusing on lunar exploration with a heavier rover than previous missions.
5. Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan)
Launch Date: March 2028
This mission aims to study the atmosphere of Venus, contributing to our understanding of planetary atmospheres and conditions.
6. SPADEX (Space Docking Experiment)
Launch Date: Before December 15, 2024
This twin spacecraft mission will test technologies related to orbital rendezvous and docking, which are critical for future human spaceflight missions.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath emphasized the organization's aim to increase India's contribution to the global space economy from 2% to at least 10% over the next decade. He highlighted the importance of private sector participation in achieving these goals and fostering a vibrant space ecosystem in India.
