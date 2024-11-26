ISRO has unveiled new timelines for several upcoming missions, highlighting India's ambitious plans in space exploration. Here are the key missions and their expected launch dates:

Upcoming ISRO Missions

1. Gaganyaan

Launch Date: 2026

This is India's first manned space mission, aimed at sending astronauts to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The program includes multiple test flights, with Gaganyaan-1 scheduled for December 2024 as an uncrewed test flight, followed by Gaganyaan-2 in early 2025, and the first crewed mission (Gaganyaan-3) anticipated in late 2025.

2. Chandrayaan-4

Launch Date: 2028

This mission will focus on lunar sample return, marking the fourth iteration in India's Chandrayaan program. It involves a complex architecture with multiple modules including a lander and ascender.

3. NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar)

Launch Date: 2025

A joint project between NASA and ISRO, NISAR will be the first dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar satellite designed for Earth observation and remote sensing.

4. Chandrayaan-5

Expected Launch Date: After 2028

Initially known as LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration), this mission will be a collaborative effort with Japan's JAXA, focusing on lunar exploration with a heavier rover than previous missions.

5. Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan)

Launch Date: March 2028

This mission aims to study the atmosphere of Venus, contributing to our understanding of planetary atmospheres and conditions.

6. SPADEX (Space Docking Experiment)

Launch Date: Before December 15, 2024

This twin spacecraft mission will test technologies related to orbital rendezvous and docking, which are critical for future human spaceflight missions.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath emphasized the organization's aim to increase India's contribution to the global space economy from 2% to at least 10% over the next decade. He highlighted the importance of private sector participation in achieving these goals and fostering a vibrant space ecosystem in India.