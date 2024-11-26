



The Indian government has officially approved the Venus Orbiter Mission, named Shukrayaan, which is set to launch in March 2028. This mission aims to deepen our understanding of Venus, often referred to as Earth's twin due to its similar size and proximity.





Key Details of the Shukrayaan Mission





Launch Timeline: Scheduled for March 2028.





Budget: The mission has an approved budget of approximately ₹1,236 crore, with ₹824 crore allocated specifically for the spacecraft development.





Scientific Objectives:





The mission will explore various aspects of Venus, including its atmosphere, surface, and interactions with the Sun.





It aims to investigate the planet's weather patterns, geological features, and atmospheric composition, particularly focusing on its dense cloud cover primarily made of carbon dioxide and sulfuric acid.





The mission will utilize advanced instruments such as synthetic aperture radar and imaging devices to gather data on Venus's surface and atmospheric conditions.





Importance of The Mission





Shukrayaan is part of India's broader vision for space exploration, which includes future missions to Mars and plans for a national space station. The mission is expected to provide significant insights into planetary evolution, particularly how Venus transformed from a potentially habitable environment to its current state.





Additionally, it will serve as a technology demonstration for ISRO, testing new techniques in aerobraking and thermal management in extreme environments. The data collected will be shared with the global scientific community, enhancing collaborative research efforts.





The successful execution of Shukrayaan is anticipated to pave the way for more ambitious planetary missions by India, contributing to both scientific knowledge and technological advancements within the country.





Shukrayaan-1 reinforces India’s position as a leader in space exploration, joining global efforts by NASA and ESA in studying Venus. Going further, ISRO is also planning a collaborative Moon mission with Japan. Additionally, Desai also outlined the plans for Mars exploration and space station development.







