



Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam celebrated a significant milestone with the keel-laying ceremony for the first of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy. This event took place on November 14, 2024, marking the beginning of a project that underscores India's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The keel-laying ceremony represents a major step in the construction of these 44,000-tonne vessels, which are designed to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy by replenishing fleet warships with essential supplies such as fuel, water, and ammunition at sea.





The contract for these ships was signed on August 25, 2023, with an estimated cost of ₹19,000 crore (approximately $2.3 billion). The delivery of the first ship is expected to commence in mid-2027, with subsequent vessels delivered at intervals of 10 to 12 months thereafter.





Alongside the keel-laying, HSL is also undergoing significant infrastructure upgrades, including the installation of a new Goliath crane and enhancements to its slipway facilities. These improvements aim to bolster HSL's capacity for current and future shipbuilding projects.





The FSS will play a crucial role in extending the Indian Navy's operational range and capabilities, allowing for prolonged missions without returning to port. This aligns with India's broader strategic goals under initiatives like Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and Make in India.





The FSS project is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities and support local industries, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Visakhapatnam region. With a focus on indigenous design and manufacturing, this initiative not only aims to strengthen India's maritime capabilities but also fosters economic growth within the defence sector.







