



India is actively pursuing the extradition of Arshdeep Singh Gill, also known as Arsh Dalla, a designated Khalistani terrorist, following his arrest in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on November 14, 2024, that India would follow up on a previous request for Dalla's extradition after his recent apprehension in Ontario, where he was arrested in connection with a shooting incident on October 28, 2024.





Arsh Dalla is the de facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and is wanted in India for over 50 criminal cases, which include murder, attempted murder, extortion, and terrorism-related offenses. He was designated as an individual terrorist by the Indian government in January 2023 and had a Red Corner Notice issued against him in May 2022. His criminal activities have reportedly extended to orchestrating targeted killings and recruiting youths for terrorism through social media from his base in Canada.





India's initial request for Dalla's provisional arrest was made in July 2023 but was declined by Canadian authorities at that time. Following his arrest, Indian officials are hopeful that Canada will cooperate in the extradition process. The MEA has stated that they have provided extensive documentation about Dalla's criminal activities to Canadian officials and are now preparing formal legal actions to ensure he faces justice in India.





As of now, Dalla remains in custody in Canada, with his case listed for hearing in an Ontario court. The Indian government is optimistic about securing his extradition given the gravity of his criminal record and ongoing investigations linking him to various illegal activities both in India and Canada.







