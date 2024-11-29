



Recent missile launches by India have highlighted the country's advancing military capabilities, particularly in nuclear deterrence.





On November 27, 2024, India successfully test-fired the K-4 nuclear-capable ballistic missile from the newly commissioned INS Arighaat, a nuclear-powered submarine. The K-4 has a range of 3,500 kilometers and is designed to enhance India's second-strike capability, which is crucial for its nuclear deterrent posture. This marks the first launch of the K-4 from a submarine platform, validating the submarine's operational capabilities and India's strategic defence initiatives.





The INS Arighaat was inducted into service in August 2024 and is India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, following the INS Arihant. Both submarines are integral to India's nuclear triad, which allows for the launch of nuclear weapons from land, air, and sea. The Arighaat features advanced indigenous technology and can carry multiple K-4 missiles, significantly strengthening India's underwater strike capabilities.





Hypersonic Missile Development





In addition to the K-4 test, India recently conducted a successful test of its first long-range hypersonic missile. This missile can travel at speeds greater than Mach 5 and is designed to evade detection and interception, further enhancing India's strategic military capabilities.





These missile tests are part of a broader trend in which India is developing a range of sophisticated weapon systems. This includes advancements in ballistic missile defense, the Agni-5 missile with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) technology, and various other missiles aimed at enhancing both offensive and defensive military strategies.





These developments reflect India's commitment to bolstering its defence capabilities amid regional security challenges, particularly concerning its neighbours Pakistan and China. The successful tests signify not only technological advancements but also a strategic shift in ensuring national security through a credible deterrent posture.







