



Johnnie Moore, former commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), highlighted the precarious situation of religious minorities in Bangladesh. He emphasized that while Bangladesh is a Muslim-majority country, it is home to significant minority communities, including Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians, all of whom currently feel under threat. This sentiment has been exacerbated by the recent arrest of a prominent Hindu priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das, which has drawn international condemnation and raised fears among minorities about their safety and rights in the country.





Moore's remarks reflect a broader concern regarding the treatment of religious minorities in Bangladesh. According to reports, there have been over 2,000 attacks against Hindus since early August 2024, coinciding with political unrest following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government. Many minority leaders argue that such violence is indicative of a deteriorating environment for non-Muslims in Bangladesh, where the government has been accused of failing to protect these communities.





The historical context reveals that the religious landscape in Bangladesh has shifted significantly since its independence in 1971. The percentage of religious minorities has declined from 23.1% at independence to about 9.6% today, largely due to migration and persecution. The current political climate has further marginalized these groups, as they often face violence and discrimination, particularly during periods of political instability.



