Muhammad Yunus Is Failing Says Former USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore
Johnnie Moore, former commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), highlighted the precarious situation of religious minorities in Bangladesh. He emphasized that while Bangladesh is a Muslim-majority country, it is home to significant minority communities, including Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians, all of whom currently feel under threat. This sentiment has been exacerbated by the recent arrest of a prominent Hindu priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das, which has drawn international condemnation and raised fears among minorities about their safety and rights in the country.
Moore's remarks reflect a broader concern regarding the treatment of religious minorities in Bangladesh. According to reports, there have been over 2,000 attacks against Hindus since early August 2024, coinciding with political unrest following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government. Many minority leaders argue that such violence is indicative of a deteriorating environment for non-Muslims in Bangladesh, where the government has been accused of failing to protect these communities.
The historical context reveals that the religious landscape in Bangladesh has shifted significantly since its independence in 1971. The percentage of religious minorities has declined from 23.1% at independence to about 9.6% today, largely due to migration and persecution. The current political climate has further marginalized these groups, as they often face violence and discrimination, particularly during periods of political instability.
Moore's comments come in the context of a report by Transparency International, which highlighted significant violence against religious and ethnic minorities, particularly Hindus, during the first 100 days of Yunus's interim government. This report documented over 2,000 incidents of communal violence and criticized the government's lack of effective measures to protect these communities.
The former commissioner expressed alarm over what he described as an "existential threat" not only to minorities but to the entire country, citing a rise in fundamentalism and anti-minority sentiments since the fall of the previous government led by Sheikh Hasina. Moore's remarks reflect a broader concern about the deteriorating security situation for minorities in Bangladesh, where many feel increasingly vulnerable amid rising extremist rhetoric and violence.
In light of these challenges, Moore called for greater international support for Bangladesh's religious minorities and urged the government to uphold its responsibility to protect all citizens, regardless of their faith. This call for solidarity among different religious communities resonates with many who advocate for a more inclusive and pluralistic society in Bangladesh.
