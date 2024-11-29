



British MP Bob Blackman has condemned the recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, highlighting the alarming situation faced by this minority community. Speaking in the UK Parliament, Blackman described the attacks as "unacceptable," emphasizing that Hindus are being subjected to extreme violence, including the burning of homes and temples. He specifically referenced the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu priest associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), which has further escalated tensions within the community.





The context of these remarks stems from a series of violent incidents targeting Hindus in Bangladesh, particularly following the political upheaval after the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Reports indicate that from August 4 to August 20, over 2,000 incidents of violence against Hindus were documented, including attacks on temples and homes. The situation has drawn international attention, with calls for the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety of its minority communities.





In response to these developments, various political parties in India, including the BJP and Congress, have organized protests condemning the violence and calling for stronger protections for Hindus in Bangladesh. Demonstrations have taken place in Kolkata, where leaders demanded justice for Chinmoy Das and urged the Indian government to take a firmer stance on this issue.





The Indian government has also expressed deep concern regarding the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, urging local authorities to take action against extremist elements responsible for these attacks. However, the Bangladeshi government has pushed back against what it perceives as interference from India, asserting its commitment to maintaining order within its judicial system.





This situation underscores ongoing tensions regarding minority rights in Bangladesh and raises significant questions about the protection of vulnerable communities amid political turmoil.







