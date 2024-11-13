



Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan asserted that "we are at the cusp of a major change in warfare"



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has emphasized the need for the Indian military to prepare for a future where combat may increasingly occur between machines and humans. He highlighted that advancements in robotics and hypersonic technologies are set to transform traditional warfare paradigms, necessitating a re-evaluation of military strategies and training methodologies.





At a recent event, General Chauhan stated, “We are going to enter an era in which combat may be between machines and humans,” indicating that the integration of technology into military operations is becoming critical. This shift requires the armed forces to adapt to new forms of conflict that blend human decision-making with machine efficiency.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of an "adaptive defence" strategy that anticipates future threats rather than merely responding to past incidents. This approach includes preparing for hybrid warfare, which encompasses both conventional and unconventional tactics, such as cyber warfare and terrorism.





Key Points From Gen Chauhan's Address

Gen Chauhan identified three critical technological trends reshaping warfare: robotics, celerity (hypersonic speeds), and extreme automation through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. He noted that future conflicts may involve combat between machines, shifting away from traditional human-centric warfare.

He stressed the importance of adapting to multi-domain operations, which now encompass not only land, sea, and air but also cyber and space domains. This comprehensive approach is essential for enhancing military capabilities.

The CDS warned that as warfare evolves, traditional valour may no longer suffice. Instead, flexibility, imagination, and an open mindset will be crucial for military success. He underscored the necessity for armed forces to embrace change actively to maintain public trust and operational effectiveness.

Gen Chauhan highlighted the role of AI and Quantum Technologies in decision-making processes and the potential of quantum technology for secure communications and enhanced military operations. These technologies are expected to provide India with a strategic edge in future conflicts.





Reflecting on historical shifts in warfare, Gen Chauhan pointed out that significant technological developments have historically altered battlefields. For instance, innovations like the railroad and telegraph changed military mobilization strategies in the 19th century. He indicated that similar disruptions are occurring today due to modern technologies.



The Indian military is launching initiatives like a future warfare course designed to break traditional educational barriers among ranks. This course aims to equip officers with skills necessary for navigating complex future conflicts, emphasizing a collaborative approach across different branches of the armed forces through joint theatre commands.





The Indian government is also focusing on becoming a global hub for drone technology, recognizing its fundamental role in modern warfare. Singh noted that drones and swarm technologies are reshaping traditional notions of war across land, air, and sea dimensions.





These developments reflect a broader recognition within the Indian military establishment of the need to evolve in response to rapidly changing technological landscapes and the complexities of modern warfare.







