



ISRO Chairman S Somanath recently emphasized the need for substantial funding to support India's ambitious space exploration goals, specifically citing a requirement of ₹1.5 lakh Crores (approximately $18 billion) for a human-led Chandrayaan mission. This statement was made during an event where he discussed the broader implications of investment in space technology and its societal benefits.





Somanath highlighted that the costs associated with sending humans to the moon are significant, indicating that reliance solely on government funding would be insufficient. He stressed the importance of creating business opportunities within the space sector to sustain such missions.





Key Highlights of ISRO's Lunar Ambitions

ISRO aims to land an Indian astronaut on the moon by 2040, reflecting a significant commitment to advancing human space exploration . The estimated budget of ₹1.5 lakh crore is substantial, and Somnath emphasized the need for sustainable funding sources beyond government support. He stated, "Going to the moon is a costly affair," and highlighted the importance of creating business opportunities within the space sector .

Somnath expressed confidence in India's technological capabilities, stating that advancements have made such missions feasible. He noted that the infrastructure and technology required for lunar missions are now within reach .

ISRO has already demonstrated its capabilities with successful missions like Chandrayaan-3, which landed near the moon's south pole at a fraction of the cost compared to similar international missions . This success positions India as a leader in cost-effective space exploration.

In addition to the manned lunar mission, ISRO has plans for several upcoming projects, including Chandrayaan-4, which aims to return lunar samples by 2028, and collaborative efforts with Japan for further lunar exploration.



The proposed human-led Chandrayaan mission aims to build on India's recent successes in lunar exploration, particularly following the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made history by landing near the lunar South Pole.





India’s space infrastructure is growing steadily, with 50 satellites already in orbit. However, Somnath mentioned that India aims to have 500 satellites in the future, with a rocket launched every week. These satellites will play a crucial role in various sectors, such as internet services, weather forecasting, environmental monitoring, real estate, communications, and logistics. One of the key goals is to enable direct mobile internet connections through satellites, which ISRO is actively working on.





Somanath advocated for a collaborative approach involving both public and private sectors to fund and execute future missions effectively. He mentioned that creating a sustainable ecosystem for space exploration is crucial for long-term success.





This call for funding aligns with India's broader ambitions to enhance its presence in global space exploration and technology, aiming to make significant advancements by 2040, including crewed missions and potential lunar landings.







