



The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on March 15, 2024 for Mid Life Upgrade (MLU) of 25 Dornier Aircraft along with associated equipment for the Indian Navy at a cost of ₹2,890 Crores.





The MLU for Dornier Aircraft includes an upgrade to incorporate state-of-the art Avionics Systems and Primary Role sensors. The upgrade would significantly enhance the operational capability of the Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy to perform Primary Roles of Maritime Surveillance, Coastal Surveillance, Electronic Intelligence and development of Maritime Domain Awareness. In addition, this upgrade will also enable Indian Navy Dorniers to carry out Secondary Roles of Search and Rescue, Medical/Casualty Evacuation and Communication Link.





Mid Life Upgrade (MLU) of 25 Dornier Aircraft is likely to generate an employment of 1.8 Lakh Man- days during its execution span of 6.5 years. The indigenous upgrade entails supply of major systems and equipment from indigenous sources thus significantly contributing towards "Atmanirbharta" in Defence, in consonance with Make-in-India initiative of Government of India.







