



The Indian Navy is actively seeking advanced long-range cruise missiles to enhance the capabilities of its nuclear attack submarines. This initiative aligns with India's broader strategy to strengthen its maritime defence and deterrence capabilities amid regional security challenges.





Nirbhay Cruise Missile





The Nirbhay cruise missile, which has a range of approximately 1,500 kilometers, is a key component of India's missile arsenal. It is designed for versatility, capable of carrying various warheads, including nuclear payloads. The missile features advanced capabilities such as sea-skimming flight and precision targeting through waypoint navigation. The recent successful tests of the Nirbhay, powered by the indigenous Manik engine, have demonstrated its effectiveness and reliability, paving the way for future integrations into naval platforms.





Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM)





The Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) is another significant project under development by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This missile is expected to have a similar range to the Nirbhay and will be adaptable for deployment from land, air, and naval platforms. The LRLACM is designed to enhance India's offensive capabilities, providing a robust deterrent against potential adversaries. The integration of advanced technologies, including the Manik engine, positions it as a successor to existing missile systems like the Nirbhay.





The Indian Navy's focus on acquiring advanced cruise missiles reflects a strategic imperative to counter evolving threats in the Indo-Pacific region. The development of these missiles will not only improve India's strike capabilities but also enhance its ability to project power in contested maritime environments. This aligns with India's goal of maintaining a credible deterrent against regional adversaries, particularly in light of increasing military assertiveness from countries like China.





As India continues to develop its indigenous missile technologies, the integration of advanced long-range cruise missiles into its naval fleet will significantly bolster its defence posture. The ongoing advancements in missile technology signify India's commitment to enhancing its military capabilities and ensuring national security in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.







