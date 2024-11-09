



Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has officially partnered with Rosoboronexport, the Russian state intermediary agency for defence exports, to collaborate on the Pantsir air defence system. This partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on November 8, 2024. The agreement focuses on cooperation regarding various variants of the Pantsir missile-gun system, which is designed for air defence operations.





This collaboration is significant as it enhances India's capabilities in air defence technology and strengthens ties between India and Russia in the defence sector. The Pantsir system is known for its effectiveness in intercepting aerial threats, making this partnership a strategic move for both nations.







