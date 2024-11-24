



Russia and Iran are on the verge of finalizing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement that will significantly enhance their cooperation in defence and security, among other areas. This announcement was made by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, who emphasized that the treaty is designed to address contemporary challenges and will cover a wide range of bilateral cooperation, including energy, industry, transport, and agriculture.





The agreement is viewed as an important milestone in Russian-Iranian relations, building on a previous strategic agreement established in 2001. Rudenko noted that the dynamics of their interactions have evolved considerably over the past two decades, necessitating this updated framework. The signing of the pact is anticipated to occur soon, with discussions about the specifics taking place at high levels, including a potential visit from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow.





This strategic partnership is seen as a response to increasing geopolitical tensions in the region, particularly amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Ukraine war. Both nations are closely coordinating their approaches to bolster regional peace and security.







