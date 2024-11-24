



A shooting incident occurred near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan, on November 23, 2024, resulting in the death of a gunman and injuries to three Jordanian police officers.





The gunman opened fire on a police patrol in the Rabiah neighbourhood, prompting police to return fire, which led to the assailant being shot dead.





Three police officers sustained injuries during the exchange of gunfire. The extent of their injuries has not been detailed in reports.





Following the shooting, Jordanian police cordoned off the area around the embassy and urged residents to remain indoors while they conducted a search for any additional threats.





It was reported that the gunman had prior criminal records related to drug offenses, indicating a history that may have contributed to this violent act.







