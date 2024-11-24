



A Baloch fisherman was killed and another was injured in an alleged attack by the Pakistani Coast Guard in the Jiwani area of Gwadar. The incident occurred on November 23, 2024, with the deceased identified as Abdul Ghaffar Baloch, while the injured fisherman is Abdul Sadiq.





Reports indicate that the attack was ordered by a Pakistani coastguard officer, Major Ahmed, and also involved the destruction of fishing equipment belonging to local fishermen.





This incident has raised significant concerns regarding the safety of Baloch fishermen in the region, as they often face hostility from Pakistani authorities while engaging in their livelihoods.





The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has condemned the attack, highlighting ongoing tensions in the area related to fishing rights and military presence.







