



Nepal and India have reached an agreement to enhance coordination on border security during their eighth annual border security coordination meeting held in Kathmandu on November 17, 2024. The meeting involved high-level discussions between the Armed Police Force of Nepal (APF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) of India, focusing on a range of pressing issues related to border management.





Both nations agreed to improve collaboration to tackle cross-border crimes, human trafficking, and illegal immigration. The need for effective communication and timely information sharing between the two agencies was emphasized to combat these challenges more effectively.





A significant topic of discussion was the movement of third-country nationals across the porous Nepal-India border. Officials raised concerns about nationals from countries like China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar entering through this route. The presence of Rohingya refugees and individuals from politically unstable regions in Bangladesh was particularly highlighted.





The meeting also addressed the importance of joint patrolling efforts and the maintenance of boundary pillars. The APF operates 244 outposts along the border, while India maintains over 400 posts. Repairing boundary markers and enhancing physical infrastructure was deemed crucial for effective border management.





In addition to security issues, both sides discussed preparations for natural disasters, agreeing to share resources and manpower for emergency responses that affect both nations.





The annual meetings serves as a vital platform for both countries to address mutual security concerns and has been ongoing since 2012, with interruptions due to various challenges.







